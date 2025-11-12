Skyler’s Adaptive Sports Trailer

Skyler is a multi‑sport para athlete who never stops fighting for his independence, his strength, and his place in the world. From wheelchair basketball to frame running track, soccer clinics, and adaptive training, he carries a full set of medical and adaptive sports equipment everywhere he competes. Right now, transporting all of it is a challenge — chairs, his frame runner, medical supplies, cooling equipment, and other travel gear simply don’t fit in a regular vehicle.





We’re raising funds to help Skyler get a dedicated trailer so we can safely haul his equipment to practices, competitions, and national events. This trailer isn’t just storage — it’s freedom, accessibility, and the support he needs to keep chasing his dreams.





Every donation brings Skyler one step closer to competing with confidence, comfort, and the dignity he deserves.