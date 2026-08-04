Abbey and Skyler George - Crusade Trip to Mindanao

Dear friend,





This October 21st–26th, we're stepping out in faith — leaving behind the comfort of what's familiar to serve the local churches and communities of Mindanao, Philippines. And we're asking if you'd consider standing with us, even in a small way, as we go.





But this trip is more than a crusade for us. It's personal in a way that's hard to put into words.





Skyler's grandparents spent years as missionaries in the Philippines — Mindanao included — back when his father was just a child. Abbey's great-grandmother still lives there today. So when we walk those roads this October, we won't just be visiting a mission field. We'll be walking through the same places our family once called home. We'll be tracing footsteps that were laid decades before we were born, and getting to see, firsthand, how God has been faithfully at work across generations of our family — long before either of us existed.





That's what makes this more than a trip. It's a homecoming of sorts. A chance to pick up a thread our grandparents left for us, and carry it forward into a new generation of the same calling.





The travel alone will take us 30–35 hours each way. It's a long road — but we count it a small price to pay for the chance to be the hands and feet of Jesus among thousands of souls still waiting to hear that they are loved and not forgotten.





We're believing this trip will not only mark us — it will shape the way we love and lead in our own community for years to come.





The total cost for the trip is approximately $5,000, and we're so grateful that Rhetson Companies has agreed to match every dollar raised, up to $2,500. Every gift will go directly toward airfare, lodging, food, and travel expenses.





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us? Your gift — however large or small — becomes part of this story too.





With deep gratitude,

The George Family



