US v Skrmetti Demonstration

Goal:

 USD $35,000

Raised:

 USD $3,345

Campaign created by Courage Coalition

Campaign funds will be received by LGBT Courage Coalition

We may be outnumbered and outspent, but we have courage and medical evidence on our side. The ACLU and Lambda Legal have vast resources, funded by large corporations and some with questionable motives. They will likely try to paint a picture of broad public support for their position. They will seek to make this is a show- that the rainbow glitter world is on their side- when we know all they have is a trail of harmed proto gay children's bodies and destroyed families. The truth is on our side.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 in Washington D.C.

We urgently need your support if you care about the well-being of children, believe in science and truth, and value the rights of lesbians and gay men.

We are fundraising to cover permits, travel and accommodation assistance for those attending, and to create impactful signs. Our goal is to show that and lesbians are fighting back, that parents are fighting back, that we are a broad coalition. 

If you can travel to D.C. and want to join us, please contact lgbtcouragecoaltion@gmail.com.







Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for standing up for our sons and daughters!

Peter Clark
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jemmaline
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

“Stop Transing Gay Kids” — exactly the right message to send. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Rachley
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Maria Vachino
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Megan Blank
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all that you do

EBall
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all the work you do.

Neil McGarry
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

We can't let resistance to this weird ideology be the sole province of the right. There's nothing more liberal than standing up for people who don't fit stereotypes.

Martin Cleaver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for the work you do. It is SO important.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

May you have a safe and successful protest.

Virginia Dale
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Lisa Black
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry I can't be there! Thanks LGBTCC.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

