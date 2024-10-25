US v Skrmetti Demonstration

We may be outnumbered and outspent, but we have courage and medical evidence on our side. The ACLU and Lambda Legal have vast resources, funded by large corporations and some with questionable motives. They will likely try to paint a picture of broad public support for their position. They will seek to make this is a show- that the rainbow glitter world is on their side- when we know all they have is a trail of harmed proto gay children's bodies and destroyed families. The truth is on our side.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 in Washington D.C.



We urgently need your support if you care about the well-being of children, believe in science and truth, and value the rights of lesbians and gay men.



We are fundraising to cover permits, travel and accommodation assistance for those attending, and to create impactful signs. Our goal is to show that and lesbians are fighting back, that parents are fighting back, that we are a broad coalition.



If you can travel to D.C. and want to join us, please contact lgbtcouragecoaltion@gmail.com.






















