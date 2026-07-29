Nikayla & Ted's Week Long Mission to Brazil

Dear friends- last year I, (Nikayla), had the opportunity to go to Brazil for a week with my church. I was expecting it to be good, especially since I have had a love of overseas missions since I was a little girl. It's been something that is deeply close to my heart for as long as I can remember. But I didn't expect it to turn my world upside down. There is something incredibly impactful about all of a sudden being in a place that feels like it fits you like a glove, working within your giftings, strengths, and doing what you're passionate about. Honestly, it had been so long since I had been overseas doing something like this that I had forgotten what it felt like. I had forgotten some of the things that were buried in my heart that have been there from the beginning. Brazil re-awoke that in me.





I spent everyday in community working with a team I adored to love, serve and tangibly care for the people of the Marsopati neighborhood in Porto Seguro, Brazil. We met physical needs; bringing new shoes and haircuts to children, dental care, eyeglasses for those who needed it. Part of our team helped build a building for a church community down there. But my favorite part was the relationships. I got to sit with people everyday and make space for peoples' stories. Creating space to listen to them, to encourage them, cry with them and pray with them. No matter the country or language, people long to be heard, seen, and known. It was such a joy and honor to be able to do that with the people of Porto Seguro and to share the hope of Jesus with them. Honestly, so much so, that I didn't want to come back home at the end of the week. I think I would have given pretty much anything to stay there and just have my family move down.





Brazil has marked me and I truly believe there is more for both me and my family there. But for now, 2026 is here and we feel like the next step is for me to go back this June and for Ted to join this year on the one week mission trip and get a taste of what I experienced last year. We long to serve together this time. With that being said, we want to invite you to partner with us in making this trip happen. It's about $5600 for both of us to go on this trip before some of the extra expenses like passports/visas etc. and we would love to raise as much as possible. So if the Lord puts it on your heart, we would love for you to give as you feel led. Feel free to reach out to me at any point with questions or to hear more, I love talking about it! Thankful for each one of you that read this and have heard what's on my heart!

Much love- Nikayla & Ted