Skill acquisition funds

Title: Help Me Learn a Trade — Wiring, Solar & CCTV Skills for a Better Future

My name is Uvena Victor, and I'm asking for your support to change the direction of my life.

Right now, I don't have a trade — a skill I can point to and say "this is what I do, this is how I provide." I've watched people around me build stability through practical, hands-on work, and I know exactly what I want to learn: house wiring, solar panel installation, and CCTV setup.

These aren't random choices. Every home and business needs electricity, more people are switching to solar every year, and security systems are in demand everywhere. Together, these three skills could give me steady, real work — not just a job, but a trade I can rely on for years, and eventually build a small business around.

The problem is training costs money — course fees, tools, certification, transport. That's where you come in.

With your help, I can:

Enroll in a proper electrical wiring course

Get hands-on solar installation training

Learn CCTV setup and networking basics

Buy the basic tools I'll need to start taking on small jobs

I'm not asking for a handout — I'm asking for a hand up. Every contribution, big or small, brings me closer to being able to stand on my own two feet and support myself and my family through honest work.

If you can't give, sharing this with someone who can means just as much. Thank you for believing in me.