Help Kelly Grayson

Hey everyone, it's LawDog

For those of you not in the loop, in a couple of weeks Kelly Grayson is going to have the first of his knees replaced, with the second on-deck for April or May. If you've worked at all with Kelly -- or you know him personally -- you know how bad his knees have gotten, and he's at the point that something has to be done.

And also ... if you know Kelly at all, you know how much a proud, stubborn person he is -- and he isn't going to ask for help, so here I am.

It's a bad time of the year to be asking, I know. If you can't donate, that's ok, but if you could pass the word I'd be grateful.

God bless.

LawDog (Ian)