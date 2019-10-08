Skala Family

Update #2 - 11/10/19
November 10th, 2019
To our Faithful Friends and Family,
We spoke to George today by phone and it was wonderful to hear his voice. He was a little difficult to understand as he continues to have a trach tube installed. We wanted to update you with his status.
George has been moved to a re-hab facility after being denied previously. It was a complicated situation due to beaurocracy, insurance, and agreement of doctors on his eligiblity. However, do to a miraculous turn of events, God touched one doctor's heart to approve him for rehab. We are very hopeful for a continued recovery but at this time are not sure what that will look like. The current situation indicates paralasis of his left side and additional surguries required. This will be a very long road of therapy and recovery.
As of November 16, insurance that was covered through his work will be discontinued as his Job has been terminated. As a result, he will need to change coverage to COBRA, a very expensve gap insurance, that will need to be paid 100% by George and Fernanda. As previously shared, they have no source of income.
If you are so led, consider supporting them as you are able. Thank you for your continued prayer and support of our friends.
Jeff and Jena Smith