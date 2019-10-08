Skala Family

Our beloved friends George and Fernanda need our help.



On 9/7/19, after working a night shift, George had a massive heart attack. He was rushed to the closest hospital and upon arrival they realized they could not treat the severity of his condition so he was transpoted UMPC downtown Pittsburg where they performed heart surgery. Following surgery he was bleeding, causing another surgery and discovery of a heart aneurysm.



The next morning he had considerable swelling of his head leading to yet another surgery, a Craniectomy (removal of part of the skull to relieve pressure). This was due to a massive stroke. There is some loss of brain function, but we do not know the extent as he not fully responsive. There are many other medical complications that are on hold because of the trama to his body. He will need other surgeries due to these complications, including surgery to reattach the part of the skull that was removed. He remains in ICU on life support.



He has had his loving wife Fernanda by his side tirelessly taking care of him. As of this month they will have minimal to no income and as you can imagine medical bills are astronomical with no apparent end in sight. He will need some kind of long term care and/or rehab. None of the details are clear as he is still in ICU.



We ask first for the most important gift, prayer. And then please consider giving a financial gift to this family if you feel so led; whether it be a one time gift or a monthly donation.



We will keep you informed on this page as we can. Thank you so much.



