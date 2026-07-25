Six Friends One Dream Sailing Across the Atlantic

For years, the six of us have talked about doing something bigger than ourselves — leaving the shoreline behind and chasing the horizon together. Now, we’re turning that dream into a real plan: sailing across the Atlantic Ocean.

We’re raising money to help cover the costs of preparing a safe and reliable sailboat for the journey. This includes repairs, safety equipment, navigation systems, emergency gear, food supplies, fuel, training, and all the other essentials needed for a long-distance crossing.

This isn’t about luxury. It’s about adventure, friendship, learning to live differently, and proving that ordinary people can still chase extraordinary dreams.

None of us are rich. We’re working, saving, learning, and doing everything we can to make this happen ourselves — but ocean sailing is expensive, and every bit of support helps bring us closer to casting off the lines.

We also plan to document the entire experience through photos and videos so everyone supporting us can follow the journey from preparation to landfall on the other side of the Atlantic.

Whether you donate or simply share this page, thank you for helping six friends take a chance on the adventure of a lifetime.