Support Sitting Rock Ranch

Regenerative ranch ministry stewarding God's creation by healing soil, minds, bodies, and souls.



For every $10 of support we pledge a gift of beef stick snacks or 1kg of farm fresh eggs. Our animals are pasture-raised according to regenerative principles. Meat and eggs contain 0% harmful chemicals (vaccines/mRNA, antibiotics, dewormers, hormones). Our snack sticks contain no chemical preservatives.



If you'd like gifts shipped, message us before supporting for estimated costs.



Follow us on Facebook and X.com!



Thank you for your support, this ministry is making a tremendous difference in our community!







