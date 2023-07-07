Sister Sofia's smile

Hello, my name is sister Isabel. I am a catholic cloister nun, and one of my community sisters needs orthognathic surgery. We're a community of almost 60 sisters, so making ends meet is sometimes difficult. We've been raising funds with different events, but we still have a long way to go. We hope to reach our goal soon so we can proceed with the surgery.

This surgery will help Sister Sofia with her breathing problem. Her doctor has even forbidden her some basic things like yawning, singing, and eating anything that isn't soft. Unfortunately, her problem also gives her strong migraines because of the joint wear on her jaw bone and the tension in her jaw muscles.

Please help sister Sofia with your donations. Our community will keep all donors in our prayers! May God reward you for your generosity!