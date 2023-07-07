Campaign Image
Sister Sofia's smile

Campaign created by Isabel Garibaldo

Campaign funds will be received by Isabel Garibaldo

Hello, my name is sister Isabel. I am a catholic cloister nun, and one of my community sisters needs orthognathic surgery. We're a community of almost 60 sisters, so making ends meet is sometimes difficult. We've been raising funds with different events, but we still have a long way to go. We hope to reach our goal soon so we can proceed with the surgery.
This surgery will help Sister Sofia with her breathing problem. Her doctor has even forbidden her some basic things like yawning, singing, and eating anything that isn't soft. Unfortunately, her problem also gives her strong migraines because of the joint wear on her jaw bone and the tension in her jaw muscles.
Please help sister Sofia with your donations. Our community will keep all donors in our prayers! May God reward you for your generosity!
Kevin From Canada
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless, Sisters. Have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. Please pray for my family.

Kevin From Canada
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you, Sister. Please pray for my mother, father and my brother.

Kevin From Canada
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Please pray for my parents and brothers. God bless you, Sister.

Kevin From Canada
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless you, Sister. I hope you had a wonderful summer.

Kevin From Canada
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you, Sister. Please pray for my family.

Kevin From Canada
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Happy Canada Day, Sister

Kevin From Canada
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Kevin From Canada
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

God bless you, Sister. I hope you are feeling better.

Kevin From Canada
$ 30.00 USD
9 months ago

Happy Easter, Sisters. God bless you, all.

Kevin From Canada
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

God bless you, Sister. Please pray for my family.

Kevin From Canada
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Happy Valentines Day, Sister. God bless you on Ash Wednesday.

Kevin From Canada
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Please pray for my family.

Kevin From Canada
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Merry Christmas, Sister. God bless your heart. Please pray for me and my family... Kevin Delaney

Kevin From Canada
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless You, Sister. :)

Kevin From Canada
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you, Sister.

Kevin From Canada
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you, Sister. Please pray for Kevin and his family.

Kevin From Canada
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you, Sister. Please pray for Sister Alissa Going.

Kevin From Canada
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you, Sister. I hope/pray you feel better.

Kevin From Canada
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Please pray for my family. God bless you, Sister(s).

Kevin From Canada
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Please pray for my handsome brother, Patrick, who died 29 years ago. I miss him with all my heart.

Thank you from sister sofie

July 7th, 2023

We greet you all warmly in the love of christ. Sister Sofie made a video for you but we were unable to upload it to this page. We will try to send it individually. 

We just celebrated on the 16th of June the final vows of five of our sisters including sister Sofie. It was a beautiful ceremony! We will share some pictures!

Thank you once again for responding to our need. Our monastery has been praying fervently and diligently for you. May God bless and reward you.

Praise Jesus!

May 14th, 2023

Thank you everyone for all of your prayers and support for our sister sofy!


  We are very blessed that everything went smoothly with her surgery. It began at 9 am and finished at 1 pm. (I will attach a picture so you can see her)


Now she is in recovery. Her jaw is held shut with wires so she can only ingest liquids. After a month the wires will be removed and she will be able to open her mouth and start eating soft foods.


We pray she heals very quickly because her vows are to be celebrated the 16 of June with her other 4 sisters in formation. We are all very exited to receive 5 more sisters into our community. Five more sisters striving for holiness, five more soldiers in this battle for the salvation of souls! Five more women in love with Jesus crucified who will give him the greatest gift and sacrifice wich is their very own lives.


We are deeply grateful for your donations. Please know that our Lord greatly rewards those who are generous with his wives! 


God bless you!

A message from Sister Sofia

May 10th, 2023

Hello everyone,

I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to not only thank you in a very personal manner (especially to Kevin from Canada whom I have in my constant prayers)but also share a little bit of my story with you and how God has touched my life.

I was born in Tijuana, Baja California Mexico and I am the third child of six children. My dad passed away when I was eight years old making it very difficult for my mom to not only deal with the loss that we were going through as a family but also make ends meet. But God, as always provides and we were able to make it along. I on the other had to grow up fast and help with my younger siblings. My family was devout catholic and I didn't understand God's infinite love for us throughout all of our difficult times. My siblings on the other hand very soon all showed interest in consecrated life and even joined a religious community. Of course I was the exception and I was constantly challenging the faith that I had been taught. Yup, i was a rowdy one and my mother's headache. I had big dreams of working in the film industry. Filming and making small videos had started off as just a hobby but very soon i realized that I had a real passion for it. I worked odd jobs here and there to be able to pay for my schooling. I had always had good grades and I really made an effort to make my dreams a reality. Everything seemed to be going according to plan until one day I was invited to a spiritual retreat at a monastery and that flipped my world upside down.

To be continued in the next update...

We finally have a surgery date and more good news

April 22nd, 2023

First of all we would like to thank you for your prayers and economic support. We have been very blessed. After waiting so long our surgeon was finally able to give us a date: May 12 2023. Even though we are well aware that we still have a ways to go as far as funds are concerned, we trust that God will provide like He always does.But the good news doesn't stop there , our Sister Sofia along with four other sisters will be receiving their perpetual vows on June 24 2023. This gives us great joy because they have now completed the last step in formation to becoming a bride of Christ.We are so proud of their accomplishments. We ask for your prayers so that they will continue to be very blessed in this journey. From the bottom of our hearts we would like to express our most sincere gratitude and know that you along with your families are always in our prayers. Thank you and my God reward you abundantly
Update #1

October 5th, 2022

Thank you to all of our donors! Our sisters in formation just finished a chain of novena prayers for you. They are always asking the names of those who are supporting this campaign so they could pray for them. Our community is very greatful to you all. May God reward and bless you and your families! Praise be Jesus!

