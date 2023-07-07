Sister Sofia's smile

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $1,725
Campaign funds will be received by Isabel Garibaldo
God bless, Sisters. Have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. Please pray for my family.
God bless you, Sister. Please pray for my mother, father and my brother.
Please pray for my parents and brothers. God bless you, Sister.
God bless you, Sister. I hope you had a wonderful summer.
God bless you, Sister. Please pray for my family.
Happy Canada Day, Sister
God bless you, Sister. I hope you are feeling better.
Happy Easter, Sisters. God bless you, all.
God bless you, Sister. Please pray for my family.
Happy Valentines Day, Sister. God bless you on Ash Wednesday.
Please pray for my family.
Merry Christmas, Sister. God bless your heart. Please pray for me and my family... Kevin Delaney
God Bless You, Sister. :)
God bless you, Sister.
God bless you, Sister. Please pray for Kevin and his family.
God bless you, Sister. Please pray for Sister Alissa Going.
God bless you, Sister. I hope/pray you feel better.
Please pray for my family. God bless you, Sister(s).
Please pray for my handsome brother, Patrick, who died 29 years ago. I miss him with all my heart.
July 7th, 2023
We greet you all warmly in the love of christ. Sister Sofie made a video for you but we were unable to upload it to this page. We will try to send it individually.
We just celebrated on the 16th of June the final vows of five of our sisters including sister Sofie. It was a beautiful ceremony! We will share some pictures!
Thank you once again for responding to our need. Our monastery has been praying fervently and diligently for you. May God bless and reward you.
May 14th, 2023
Thank you everyone for all of your prayers and support for our sister sofy!
We are very blessed that everything went smoothly with her surgery. It began at 9 am and finished at 1 pm. (I will attach a picture so you can see her)
Now she is in recovery. Her jaw is held shut with wires so she can only ingest liquids. After a month the wires will be removed and she will be able to open her mouth and start eating soft foods.
We pray she heals very quickly because her vows are to be celebrated the 16 of June with her other 4 sisters in formation. We are all very exited to receive 5 more sisters into our community. Five more sisters striving for holiness, five more soldiers in this battle for the salvation of souls! Five more women in love with Jesus crucified who will give him the greatest gift and sacrifice wich is their very own lives.
We are deeply grateful for your donations. Please know that our Lord greatly rewards those who are generous with his wives!
God bless you!
May 10th, 2023
Hello everyone,
I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to not only thank you in a very personal manner (especially to Kevin from Canada whom I have in my constant prayers)but also share a little bit of my story with you and how God has touched my life.
I was born in Tijuana, Baja California Mexico and I am the third child of six children. My dad passed away when I was eight years old making it very difficult for my mom to not only deal with the loss that we were going through as a family but also make ends meet. But God, as always provides and we were able to make it along. I on the other had to grow up fast and help with my younger siblings. My family was devout catholic and I didn't understand God's infinite love for us throughout all of our difficult times. My siblings on the other hand very soon all showed interest in consecrated life and even joined a religious community. Of course I was the exception and I was constantly challenging the faith that I had been taught. Yup, i was a rowdy one and my mother's headache. I had big dreams of working in the film industry. Filming and making small videos had started off as just a hobby but very soon i realized that I had a real passion for it. I worked odd jobs here and there to be able to pay for my schooling. I had always had good grades and I really made an effort to make my dreams a reality. Everything seemed to be going according to plan until one day I was invited to a spiritual retreat at a monastery and that flipped my world upside down.
To be continued in the next update...
April 22nd, 2023
October 5th, 2022
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.