Sister in Christ in need of our help!

Thank you Sister Ingrid. Can you please pray for me. I'm 66 yrs. Old and My daughter and I rent together because I live on limited income, Well this month came our renewal and she didn't want to renew again. So we have to be out of our apartment july 28th 11:00am. But we really have to be out a week ahead of time because we have to get the carpet enzymed y shampooed, everything has to be out of the apartment so they can do their professional cleaning. Not only that but I will be homeless. She is moving in with her daughter y her daughter’s boyfriend. About half hour from here. Everything is so high especially rent. Tried those apts for 55yrs and up, but everywhere wants you to have atleast 3x income a month before you rent. I have no car. My son messed up my Saturn outlook. So yes and w/ SS you can't just get a vehicle. Love your sister in christ from Illinois/Wis.