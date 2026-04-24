Sirenity Photography

So I've been talking to my psychiatrist lately and I expressed to him that I wanted to stop drinking. We came to the conclusion that I need something else to do to distract me. Well my birthday is coming up soon and that is going to be my ultimate testing goal, to make it through my birthday without drinking. Something that has always been a low-key passion of mine is photography. So I thought why not go ahead and pursue this now while my mind is clear and I can actually "see" what I'm photographing. I want to be a professional level photographer specializing in nature and natural portraits. I'm reaching out to everyone that has the means to help me get started on this and every little bit helps. No donation will be turned down. I need beginner equipment to get started: cameras, lenses, filters, etc. If you have camera or photography equipment that you'd like to donate i will absolutely not turn that down either. Thanks in advance to anyone that can help me with this. Please share this as my birthday is June 26... The countdown begins. Small victories and baby steps are going to get me through.