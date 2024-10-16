Support For The Sircars

Hello! We are the Sircars and this is our GiveSendGo fundraising page for our temporary move to Los Angeles, California. We believe we have been called to complete Mihir’s Masters of Divinity (MDiv) over the next two years, Lord willing, at The Master's Seminary (TMS). We have a website with much more detailed information regarding our calling and how you can pray for us at https://sircars.cc/. And if, through prayer, you are led to support us financially, you are able to do so through GiveSendGo or via the instructions on our website. Thank you so much for your prayers and your support for our family. God bless you.

**Kindly note that, as this is a love offering, a tax receipt will not be available.*