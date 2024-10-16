Support For The Sircars

Campaign funds will be received by Mihir Sircar
Hello! We are the Sircars and this is our GiveSendGo fundraising page for our temporary move to Los Angeles, California. We believe we have been called to complete Mihir’s Masters of Divinity (MDiv) over the next two years, Lord willing, at The Master's Seminary (TMS). We have a website with much more detailed information regarding our calling and how you can pray for us at https://sircars.cc/. And if, through prayer, you are led to support us financially, you are able to do so through GiveSendGo or via the instructions on our website. Thank you so much for your prayers and your support for our family. God bless you.
**Kindly note that, as this is a love offering, a tax receipt will not be available.*
"But you, beloved, building yourselves up on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Spirit, keep yourselves in the love of God, waiting anxiously for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to eternal life. And have mercy on some, who are doubting; save others, snatching them out of the fire; and on some have mercy with fear, hating even the garment polluted by the flesh. Now to Him who is able to keep you from stumbling, and to make you stand in the presence of His glory blameless with great joy, to the only God our Savior, through Jesus Christ our Lord, be glory, majesty, dominion and authority, before all time and now and forever. Amen." - Jude 1:20-25
