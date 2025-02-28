Supporting a Single Mother

Hello all, my name is Sierra. I came to know Christ when I was a teenager and had dreams of being a wife and a mom. I got married young, hoping to spend the rest of my life with my husband, serving the Lord and building a family. In all of 6 months my marriage ended, my hopes and dreams shattered and I was left in the traumatic aftermath of it. I got pregnant right before I left and the next year was treacherous. Now I’m fighting to protect my child. I am appealing to my brothers and sisters in Christ to help me both financially and in prayer. I NEED your prayer. This is the hardest thing I’ve been through and it’s proving so, so difficult. If you are not a believer in Jesus and choose to help, I appreciate that so much as well. If and however the Lord moves you financially I am so grateful. I’m asking for money not only to protect my child but also for our needs to get our life started. I’m in a world of church hurt right now but I know the Lord reigns in the hearts of true believers. Thank you.