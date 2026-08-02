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Single shy girl needs help to keep her car

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMarie Lopez

Single shy girl needs help to keep her car

Hi everyone,I am reaching out because I am facing a critical time, and doing this entirely alone has become too heavy to carry. I work every single day. I do everything I can to hold it all together, but lately, it feels like I am working for nothing.Right now, I am living with absolutely no furniture. After working long, grueling hours, I come home to an empty place where I sleep on an air mattress. Because I don't eat in my room, I don't even have a couch to sit on or a table to sit down and eat a meal. I have no family or friend support around me, and no social life because all my energy goes into surviving. Every single month is a cycle of stress. I am constantly forced to overdraft my account just to buy gas to get to work, secure food, and pick up the essential medications I need to live. It feels like when it rains, it pours.But I know God won’t let it rain forever. I am so incredibly close to the finish line.I have made 52 out of my 54 car loan payments. This car is my lifeline—it is how I keep my job and get to work every day. My loan finally ends this September, but I am facing a massive hurdle: a final balloon payment that I cannot afford on my own. If I lose my car now, I lose my livelihood and everything I have worked so hard to maintain.I just need help getting through these last couple of months. I hate being in overdraft, and I just want to break this cycle. If anyone can understand how hard I work and how much I need to keep my car and my job, please consider helping me.Your donations will go directly toward:Paying off the final car loan balloon payment in September Gas and food to stop the constant cycle of bank overdraft fees Basic furniture (like a couch or small table) so I can live with Dignity thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, sharing this link, or donating. Even a few dollars helps me cross this finish line.

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