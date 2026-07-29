Single pregnant mother in need of reliable vehicle

Hello! I am a 37 year old mother of a beautiful 9 year old boy who is going into 4th grade this coming year I am also 6.5 months pregnant with another beautiful baby boy who was a very unexpected blessing from GOD! I am a full time medical assistant at a gastroenterologist office. I am still recovering from an abusive relationship and am seeking help to buy a reliable car for transportation for me and my boys to and from school, work, doctors appointments church, grocery store and sports and etc. I don’t have any support from family and don’t have many friends as most of the people that I thought were friends I had to leave in my past for a brighter future for me and my children. I really appreciate any help and I want to thank all of you for taking the time to even read this!!!! GOD BLESS you all!!!! 🙏🏼🫶🏼