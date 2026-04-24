Single Parent Funding

As a single mom, asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but I'm facing a financial emergency. I've fallen behind on both my house payment and car payment, and without immediate help, I risk losing the stability my child depends on.

My car is how I get to work and care for my family. My home is where my child feels safe. I'm doing everything I can, but right now it's not enough.

If you're able to donate, share, or pray for us, I would be incredibly grateful. Every bit of support helps us get closer to keeping our home, our transportation, and our future secure.