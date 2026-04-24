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Single Motherwith disabled child

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bydwight pfeiffer

Single Motherwith disabled child

I met a woman who is a single mother of three children, with a severely disabled son, who won't ever be able to live on his own. She can't work because she has to take care of him so they are living in poverty. I help them as much as I can but I am also disabled. I was a Pediatric Psych Nurse and came down with a neurological disorder eight years ago so I am living on disabiity.

She was forced into an arranged marriage when she was 17 and had to marry an older man from Pakistan. She was raised Muslim but she left Islam four years ago and became a Christian. Her parents emmigrated here when she was two years old and all of them disowned her when she became a Christian. Her father and his brother had talked about murdering her for their "family's honor" so she can't even let anyone know where she lives. When her son had to go into the hospital three years ago they still wouldn't help her. She opened a savings accoun last year but has only managed to put $50 in there. She is always scared that her refrigerator or washer and dryer are going to break down because she won't be able to buy a new one. She has been washing her children's clothes by hand because she thinks the less she uses the washer the longer it will last.

She has constantly had to use the $300 overdraft protection for her bank acount and when she manages to pay it off something else will happen and she has to use it again. Every month the average balance of her bank account is in the negative.

I want to be able to pay off her debt and get some new shoes for her kids and then put the rest of the money into her savings account so that she doesn't have to be scared of her refrigerator or washer and dryer breaking down.

That's what the money is for.


Thank you,

Dwight

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