Single Mother trying to get to aBreakthrough

I don’t know who is going to read this but I’m hoping it it’s received well. I am doing everything I can to stay employed and keep shelter over my kid’s heads. I finally obtained a car in November but I lost my full time job; I just received a new opportunity but the 60mile round trip is taking its toll on my car. Between bills and work and rest, I haven’t been able to get a break. The brakes are going out, the rotors are worn, the control arm is broken; the radiator went out a few weeks ago and had to be replaced; now I’m dealing with a fuel injector issue. I’ve accepted responsibility for how difficult this is but I still ask for assistance from my peers and community because I help my peers and community. My kids are continuing to do well in school, according A-Honors roll this year and most improved for the other; I’m trying yall! And even then none of this sacrifice is a guarantee they’ll grow up being compassionate sincere caring human beings but I’m teaching them and I want to be there to teach them. Right now, I’m so close to being independent— and I have to be. I don’t fault my siblings anymore for ignoring my pleas for help, I understand they don’t know me amongst members in my community like how I’ve been presented to them. But I’m so close to stability. I’m really just tired of feeling like I’m hanging on to a door panel out in the middle of the ocean and I’m just somehow surviving and staying afloat. I still have other challenges like childcare but if someone can help me with the car so I can transport properly, that’d be much appreciated. I work as a supervisor over home health care attendants; I truly love my occupation because I understand how aging is importance and the value in our communities; people are truly amazing but you have to take time to see that. I don’t get upset with people who don’t take that time; I waited for a chance to be able to enjoy that time and I finally got it; now my engine stalls the night before I finally get a day off… I can’t catch a break. Will someone please help me?