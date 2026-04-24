Single Mother totaled car

I’m a single mother to a 2 year old. Left a domestic violence situation and lost everything and have been struggling to start over with nothing. I have no help financially or family. My son’s father has never been in his life. I died given birth and he wasn’t alive when he was born. He spent almost 2 months in the NICU. He was premature I had an emergency C-section my placenta ruptured. My living situation isn’t the the best my older sister is a drug addict and she was staying here as well and she flipped out and attacked me and my son and got arrested. I’ve struggled to take of me and my son and pay bills and daycare and to keep up everything and my car kept having issues and I was doing the work myself because I couldn’t afford a mechanic. i totaled my car May 17, 2026 and I hit a tree after I lost control when I over corrected. By the grace of god I survived and my son was not in the car he would have been killed. I could only afford liability and comprehensive insurance which would not cover the car. I currently lost my job because I don’t have a ride to work or no way to get anywhere. I tried to find rides and haven’t had any help. If I don’t have a vehicle I can’t work or anything and if I can’t work I can’t provide for me and my son and I can’t get A loan and I tried every option. I have been trying to save up to get a camper for me and my son to live in but now the I don’t have a car and now I’m back to square one. I’m hoping to try to get any help if possible to try to get any help towards trying to get a decent used car so I can work and be able to have a way to provide for me and my son. I’ve tried so hard to everything possible. I want to be able to provide a stable environment for my son and now my car situation has set me back to square one. I understand this economy has everyone going through difficult time as well. I would be grateful for any help at all.