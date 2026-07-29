Single mother struggling

Hi my name is Kayla, I have a 5 year old son and we are just trying to stay above water. I am currently going through a lot of mental health struggles and cannot work. In a few days I will be fighting for custody with his father because a couple months ago I was unable to provide/take care of him due to being in rehab. I am now two months clean and taking it one step at a time. But I do admit I need help. I have a lot of loans, bills and haven’t been able to pay rent or get groceries. Anything helps. Thank you!