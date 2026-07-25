Seeking Temporary Assistance Received Job Offer

Hello Everyone and thank you for taking the time to read my story. I am a parent to 3 beautiful children with Autism. Times have been challenging, and when I did receive financial and food assistance from resources in my local community, I did donate in return when able to. I am finally breaking through my depression and have accepted employment that will allow my children and I to relocate and start over in life. My cell phone service and home internet services have not been stable due to my expenses exceeding my monthly retirement pay I receive. I have not been able to pay all of my bills as expected, anticipated. I am continuing to request food from a local pantry. I am respectfully asking for any support that can be provided for me to feed my children, be able to locate a place for my new job. I can provide a copy of my offer letter, email communication if necessary. I can share documents to show I am overdue with my expenses as well. I know who Jesus Christ is and He has protected my family from so much (son wandering from home, children's father not present). It is time for my children and I to go where we will be, feel included and appreciated. Thank you in advance for any consideration and may God bless each and every one of you!