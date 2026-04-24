Single mother reaching out to the world for help

Greetings to everyone who stumbled across my fundraiser.I was scrolling on instagram & came across an add for this website & didn’t ponder twice about signing up. I’m at a very vulnerable place in life that I’ve never been in.Like everyone in the world we all face difficult challenges in life. I’m 24 years old with a 7 year old baby girl who is my life & mean the world to me.. Her father died of suicide Feb of 2024. Present father always supported her best he could. It’s been challenging without him & his love & support. My mom & step dad helps me the most much as they can. I was injured at my job FedEx ground warehouse May 11 2026. I didn’t realize how serious the injury was & didn’t kno I was injured until May 16 when I couldn’t physically stand up on my own from my kitchen chair . I called my parents & the abundance. it was then later documented i strained my left hip. I don’t quality for FMLA. I have not worked 1500 hours within this year to qualify. I’m part time. The shift only offers 3-4 hours🤷🏾‍♀️.Also worker comp doctor order me to attend back to work. My injury was not healed. I didn’t feel comfortable working with my injury so I canceled the case. I also did not receive compensation when filed. I am a victim to the system & it sucks.i have been out of since. Being a single parent and loosing my child’s father put a big toll on me mentally so I felt I couldn’t finish my last year in college to top things off. Regretful of my decision. It’s draining mentally being in that warehouse I pick up extra money on spark driver instead of picking up more shifts at the warehouse.. Thank you for taking the time to read my story. It would be a blessing very helpful if anyone can help support me and daughter this is my first fundraiser n hopefully my last. Will send proof of documentation