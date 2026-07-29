Single mother of six trying to move locations

As a devoted mother of six, I works exhausting 10-hour shifts as a non-medical EMS worker, dedicating her life to helping others while struggling to provide a safe and stable home for my own children. Despite working full-time, the rising cost of living and the financial burden of supporting a large family have made it nearly impossible to make ends meet.





After years of sacrifice, hard work, and determination, I was finally able to purchase a new truck for myself and my children — a symbol of hope, reliability, and a fresh start for our family. But that hope was shattered when the truck was caught in crossfire outside our home in a high-crime neighborhood plagued by violence and fear.





Now, fearing for the safety of my children every single day, i am urgently trying to relocate my family to a safer community where my kids can grow up without the constant threat of violence. I’ve never did this but with little family and support I’m seeking support to help cover moving expenses, secure stable housing, and to give my children the peace and security every family deserves. 5 girls and one loving boy