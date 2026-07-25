Single mother of 6 children currently unemployed

Hi my name is Kimberly I’m 28 years old with 6 children we have been living in our vehicle for months due to shelters not having enough room to accommodate us all sadly , it’s been rough I’m unemployed due to no child care and I recently gave birth and was fired from my job anything helps I’m just trying to make ends meet for me and my family . 2 of them have disabilities and I’m not receiving any type of ssi or anything .