Single Mother of 2 being evicted

Hi my name is Tonya, I have 2 boys ages 17 and 3. I recently lost my job due to being over staffed, I paid my rent for our home on time the day I got fired just to come home to an eviction notice on my door. When it rains it pours i guess. I currently have no where to go as I dont have family here in Florida an friends aren't willing to help especially with my 2 dogs in my home (I have a beautiful family 2 kids 2 dogs). Im currently trying to raise money to buy a camper/rv for us to live in untill I can get back on my feet so we can all stay together. I have a place to put the camper i just need help purchasing the camper so im reaching out to all sources for help I refuse to sit around an watch everything ive worked for disappear so please by the grace of God help my family an I. Thank you and Amen.