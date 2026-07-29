May 25th 2026 my car had broke down due to an accident that was not my fault. In the most of my car breaking down the insurance company of the vehicle from person at fault took their sweet time getting me a rental car. Die to them taking their time I lost my job since I couldn’t make it in 3 days in a row with no car or any money for uber or lift. Now I am struggling to make ends meet without a job rent is overdue bills are past due and my kids are done with school for the summer so I have to feed them all day long as well. I am currently looking for another job but have not had any luck please anything helps I am a single mother of 2 and have no help from the kids dad. I am on my own here and I am struggling really bad.