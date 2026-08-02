Single Mother of 1 trying to make ends meet

After being beaten at 7 weeks pregnant, I chose to leave my child’s father and hope for better for myself with baby girl. I have traveled to different states back here in Washington. I bought a car after having it for less then a couple months, someone hit my car while it was parked never was able to locate the other car, I will sell my car to move, but have to keep getting things fixed engine light comes on and off heater cold air works, Everything works windows roll up and down Washington being expensive to live I just need help to move to st. Louis, Missouri, where my dad is n where it’s cheap sad to say anything helps and I thank you and I appreciate you that are willing to help me.