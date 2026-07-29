Single Mother Needs Help

On November 20th, 2025 I was in a very serious accident that left my brand new car completely totaled and smashed. By the Grace of God, I am still alive. I have 3 children, (21, 15, & 6) and four fur babies. I also recently took in my sister's newborn son just a month ago while she fights her battle with addiction. The wreck left us with no transportation to get to anywhere. I lost my job right before Christmas. Since this disaster happened my families spirits have been so low.





Yesterday we were served with eviction papers. If I don't come up with at least one payment before the end of May we will ultimately be homeless. I can't put my family through that. I've exhausted every avenue I could possibly think of. I need help, and for me thats a very hard thing for me to ask for.





We don't have any other family in the area that is in any position to be able to help. My home church that I've gone to for years was in Anderson. I bought this house and moved in September so I've been without a church family since then as well. I'm stressed to the max and don't know what else to do.





Thank you for taking the time to read this. If nothing else, could you please pray for my family in this time of great need? I appreciate it very much.





Liz