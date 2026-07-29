Single mother needs car any car 🙏💙🙏

My daughter is a single mother with 2 small boys 8 and 5 and in desperate need of a car. Not asking for new just something dependable 🙏💙🙏 she had a car accident a year ago and broke her back in 2 places. Praise God she and the boys are fine but still need a good safe dependable car for work and school. Please consider donating anything you can thanks and of course GOD BLESS!!