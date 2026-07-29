Single Mother lost home and car everything help

Hey to everyone reading this and thank you for taking the time to read also. I am a single mother to an 11 yr old boy and a 12 yr old boy. I have recently lost everything I mean everything my house, my car blew up I lost my job couldn't get back and forth I have no family except my grandmother who is in a nursing facility. She was my saving grace and my help. I was working I'm in health care, but my other grandmother on my father's side broke her hip at 91 and I didn't want her going into a nursing facility so I left my job to take care of her 24/7 she declined very quickly I devoted my life to her until she passed in March. I was staying in my father's home because my son's father wasn't a suitable parent nor wanted to be, and it was a traumatic experience for us. So we left moved into my father's empty house. We have been here 2 years. While I was taking care of his mother he said I could move into her house if something happened to her. Well unfortunately it did. I never got to move into her house. First lie. Second I was told to crush my car being ruined, I was told I would get help getting one so I could go back to work in health care. Second lie. I was served with eviction papers 3 weeks ago the judge ruled in my favor and dismissed the case. Now my dad is saying he's getting me out for trespassing with the police and attorney. My mom was my best friend and biggest supporter she committed suicide in 2008 I barely made it through that. So I have no one now. Haven't in a long time my father and I have never gotten along I've always been the black sheep the failure the horrible daughter. I deal with horrible anxiety PTSD and severe depression but I try my best to be the best I can. I'm loosing everything Thursday the 14th being threatened with police. He's constantly threatening me. I'm scared I've never hit rock bottom like this. And my kids do not deserve to be homeless on the streets we have nothing can't even take anything with us because we have no where to go. I have contacted everyone shelter every resources I can and nothing I have been on the housing list for a year in June and still no word I call constantly. We need help all I need is help with a car a cheap cheap car down payment or just out right cheap. To at least get us back and forth till school is out also so I can work to get back on my feet. This is rock bottom for us we are scared to death and have no family no friends nothing. If anyone could find it in your heart to please help us it would mean the world to us. We just need a little help not much. Just some kindness and compassion . I will answer any questions if needed thank you for hearing me out and may God bless us all.