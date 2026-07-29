Single mother in need of a car

I am a almost 35 yr old mother of a 12 yr old son, I'm recently separated and am in the midst of a divorce and living back at home with my parents. I was a stay at home mom for seven years and never had the opportunity to go to college, so I am restarting my life from scratch. I have been doing door dash and a few odd jobs to bring in some money but I was recently in a car accident and my car was totaled. Unfortunately I did not get a very good return for my car after insurance totaled it out, only about $1200. I have had to use some of that to cover the cost of groceries and other bills. Because I no longer have a car I am unable to keep dashing and doing the odd jobs, I do not qualify for a loan because of poor credit and not enough of a work history. If I'm able to raise enough money to get a reliable 4x4 vehicle then I can get back on track saving money to go school and get into a job that will give the relief needed to get back on my feet and living with my son independently. I live in colorado and according to the farmers almanac this next winter is supposed to be a record breaking one, so a 4x4 vehicle is definitely a must. I am hoping to get a used one with low enough miles that it will last me for a long time and will be reliable getting my son back and forth to school and extra activities as well as get me to work. I've never had to ask for a hand out like this before so this is an embarrassing step I'm taking asking strangers for help. But any help will be appreciated. Thank you for your time reading this. Gob bless!