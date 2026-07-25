Single mother in need...

Life has taken a bit of an unexpected turn here in Battleboro. As a single parent to a newborn, I'm finding the juggling act both beautiful and challenging. It's just me and my little one, and while I adore our time together, keeping up with bills has been tough.

There are moments when the stress of those unpaid bills starts to overshadow the joy of being with my baby. Every day is about finding that balance between love and worry, and it’s not always easy. My hope is to create a stable, loving environment where my child can grow and thrive. I could really use a little support to help make that happen.



