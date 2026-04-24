Single mother in need

Hi, I'm Latrice. A single mother of 6 children ages 16 being my oldest to 3 years old being my youngest. I recently was laid off my job then things just went down hill from there. I'm now behind on bills and barely staying afloat. Stress level at an all time high. The father is absent and child support can't locate him. I don't usually like to ask for help but I don't know what else to do. I'm trying to stay strong for my children and I just want to give them a better life then i had. Anything will help and will be greatly appreciated. God bless 💕