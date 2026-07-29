Single Mother in Imminent Need

I relocated across the country with my children to treat medical conditions that are life threatening. I took a title loan at 128 percent apr on a car I had paid off to tow a camper so my children and I had a place to stay. We froze in that camper for seven weeks with one space heater until we got an apartment. In that process I had to choose between paying the rent and keeping my car. I chose the apartment. I am a single mother of three children and I am currently in eviction court. I was doordashing until I could obtain employment and therefore lost my income when my car was repossessed. Eviction court is May 26th. I am currently applying for work as I cannot doordash without a vehicle and I just relocated from Florida to Rhode Island for the three conditions that need treatment. I am a single mother of three. It has always just been me. I do not have family or partner to ask. I am usually the one organizing the fundraisers for others and this is so hard to ask for help. It is a nine day eviction summons on the 26th. I am attempting to raise the back rent and money for a cheap car so I begin my journey settling in here and treating myself medically. It has been a very difficult transition. Any help would be whole heatedly appreciated. Thank You. I do not know what I would do not being able to house my children for the first time in my life and have no vehicle to put them in. Just in need of some grace Soni can get up. Thank you.