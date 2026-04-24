single mother

Im not to fimalair with these websites, but I done the best I can with churches and they wont help! But im a single mom who never received help from kids father and I just got a housekeeping job and im willing to use that pays for a income base apartment for us, all im asking and seeking help with is a donations for a reliable car! im struggling so I don't have a working cell to make calls im using emails and I'm all alone on this. So please help me point me in the right direction to get help with a donation vehicle in south Dakota