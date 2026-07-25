Single mother and her senior mothe need your help!





My name is Lynn. I’m a 63‑year‑old mom and grandmother. I’m writing this for my daughter Sheena, a single mom, and for my two grandkids and myself. We’ve just been told we have to move out of the home we’ve lived in for over 9 years, and we do not have the funds to cover moving costs or deposits.

For 9+ years my daughter has paid the full mortgage on this house, which is my son‑in‑law’s mother’s second home. We were told it was a chance for stability, but over the years the terms kept changing. My daughter has always paid the rent (the mortgage), but the owner rarely held up her responsibilities as a landlord or stuck to what she promised. Whenever something changed, it was in her favor, not ours.

Two years ago, when my daughter was in a position to buy the house, she asked to purchase it and was refused. Now, after years of paying her mortgage and taking care of this place, she has decided to sell the house out from under us and given us notice to move. We have 90 days to be out.

My daughter is a hard‑working single mom who has also been my sole financial support. I recently had surgery, and she had to take a 2‑month leave of absence from work to care for me. During that time there was no full paycheck coming in, and any savings we had are gone. I am her only childcare, and she is my only caregiver, so we depend on each other. She has just gone back to work and is trying to climb out of the hole from those 2 months when this notice to move hit us. The timing feels like a gut punch.

We know that in the long run it will be less stress for my daughter and the kids to be out of this house and away from this situation. But right now we are overwhelmed by the cost of moving in today’s market: application fees, deposits, first month’s rent, truck, storage, and basic setup costs. We don’t want luxury. We just want a safe, stable place for my daughter to raise her kids and for me to live out my senior years.

I’m swallowing my pride to ask for help. I’ve stood on my own for a long time, helping raise my grandchildren and supporting my daughter as she supports me. I know we’ll stand on our own again, but right now we need a hand up with moving costs so we don’t end up with nowhere to go at the end of these 90 days.

We are asking for $10,000 or more to cover moving expenses and deposits. Any amount helps and will go directly toward getting us into a new home. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you can give, whether that’s a donation or sharing this with others.