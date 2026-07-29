Single mother

good evening everyone I’m desperate for help on a single mama for trying to pay my rent. I really need help. It’s an emergency. I don’t wanna be put out on the streets and I don’t wanna go back to a shelter please help if you can anything help don’t matter by 1020. Please just help us please. I wouldn’t even doing this. I have no family that we’re gonna be able to help me or my children turned here to get some help. Thank you. please help me if you can. We know everybody should be put out on the streets and desperate for help just recently which just lost my job. Everything been really hard. I need help. I have no family to ask please if you can. Awesome just helping your family and you know God will bless you 10 times more. I really don’t like action for help but when it comes down to my babies, I’m gonna have to help you can even bring a money order and I’ll bring it to the office. I don’t need the money. I just need to pay my rent, please please help me and god will pay it forward thank you