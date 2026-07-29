Single mommy In need

Recently, my kids and I were a happy family with my husband and everything. that could go wrong went wrong. I had a miscarriage my dog died and then I found out.My husband has been cheating on me for months beg me to quit my job and then got caught with pictures of them. He took off and left us with nothing. I’m staying with my dad and my two boys and it’s hard because I wanna go back to work, but I need a babysitter to do that in order to pay a babysitter I need a job so I really need some kind of blessing from God. I am so desperate I don’t know what to do. I’m just trying to stay strong for them they don’t deserve this. They never have. I just need help so I can get us on our feet again and do it myself without a man.