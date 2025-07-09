Single mom with lukimia needing help

I am a single mother of two children, ages 7 and 10, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in September. I am currently undergoing chemotherapy and, because of my treatment, I'm unable to work. I'm asking for financial assistance to help cover transportation to medical appointments, household expenses, utilities, groceries, and other essential bills while I focus on my recovery and caring for my children. Any support, no matter the amount, means so much to our family. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and generosity during this difficult time.