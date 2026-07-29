Single mom with Duke Emergy debt

I know in these days almost everyone needs help. I am a single mom and have found myself in an unfortunate situation. I need to come up with $3500 by the 18th I am working but I am a server so I don’t get much coming in especially during the summer when I am fighting for hours. Obviously I’m hoping I can get to my goal with as little help as possible but right now it’s not looking great. I am also in’s chool

online trying to earn my associates so that I can get a better career and I’m halfway through. This is the only bill I owe on and it’s due to Duke Energy charging me an obscene amount every month since November on top of having a deposit of over $1000 to begin with. I am trying to work with them but they won’t even give me a payment arrangement!!!!! Please help if you feel led to do so!

God bless you all!