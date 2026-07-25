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Single Mom with 2 School Age Children

Goal$4,150 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMelissa Henry

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melissa Henry

Single Mom with 2 School Age Children

Lost my job of 13 years, in 2020, to the covid lie. (Thanks US GOVT and BIGLOTS)

Had to move states away to care for my parents in 2021. From NC to Michigan.

Had to file bankruptcy because of it.

Had to provide full time care for both parents so it was like my children and I were living in a nursing home. Couldn't get the state to help me even though my parents qualified financially. My children and I couldn't leave them unattended because they had severe Alzheimers and dementia. Both urine and fecally incontinent. After over 2.5 years I finally had to place them in professional care. I couldn't cope any longer and it was affecting my children as well.

I decided to pursue my dream of going back to the south by the ocean. (SC)

LETS JUST SAY NOTHING WENT RIGHT AFTER THAT and all of it was entirely out of my own control. One hit after another every week from Oct 2024 until now. I will only list a few of the worst mentally and emotionally.

My mom passed away SEPT 2025.

My cat, my therapy basically, passed away OCT 2025.

My son 35yo, my first born, passed away Jan 8, 2026. The love of my life since no relationships ever worked out for me. I was 18 when I had my son. We grew up together. He was carrying me more than any child should ever have to. When his father and I had issues, he was little and would bring me Kleenex and help me care for his younger sister. As he got older, he assumed the roles a husband would have, for his mom. He did everything and anything to help me and he was the same with any stranger.

I died the day the officer at the door told me my son was gone. I barely breathe now. Honestly I don't want to. I've lost all kinds of family and friends and there is no loss like that of a child that you have held. I've prayed to God numerous times to just CTRL ALT DEL me but I am still here.

My only focus has been breathing and trying to survive multiple heart breaks over the past years. Enough is enough. The tests I have been given were too much.

I am grateful for any help you can give. Any comments you provide. A share or a prayer.

I assure you, I will always pay it forward, I always have and always will.


~ Melissa





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