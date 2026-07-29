Single mom who was 48 and starting over this time

I am a 48 year old single mom with two children starting over in life not from scratch but from experience the last couple years I've been a blur I had a job that I love so much and had apartment but was in a situationship with someone who allow me to work myself until frenzy losing my mom and my grandmother who were basically my 3rd and 4th rocks that I can lean on. I allowed this person to manipulate me gaslight me in basically messed my mind up and not just that I play the part in it I'm not knowing that the things that I was going through was going to have me spiral until the point where I lost my job not on my own kindness but out of a background and then I lost my apartment which sent me staying from house to house of my children and it became an unfortunate unfortunate and uncomfortable situation so whereas I moved to another state I thought that would be better for my kids because hey we all know we moved to a new state you get a fresh start boy was I wrong I moved into the state that I'm in I hit the ground running and looking for a job searching for housing and I waited 2 weeks a month and now I am in my third month 41 job applications in five interviews and no job and money is running thin and the food that we have it does not last because there's so many people that are eating off of the food you end up running out and sometimes I see myself using the money that I have supposed to say up to purchase food which sometimes we know when this this economy if you spend $200 that's not much and it's not going to last and I find myself every other two weeks spending money on food well my old employee reached out to me and they offered me my position back paying more money but the difference is in the state that I moved from and now I'm stuck I'm trying to get me in my children back to my former so I can start my job . I wish that the other agencies but no one can help it's always wait so right now the best thing for me to do is try to fundraise so I can get me and my children a train ticket back to our hometown I have some money saved up but it's not enough to cover our living expenses once we get back to my old state please help us out we are tired of sitting here and sleeping on the floor and barely making it I'm not complaining but I just know that something is better please help as much as you guys can thanks