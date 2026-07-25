Single mom trying to get a home

Hi my name is Nikki. I'm a single mom now of 6 little boys after going through a very messy divorce (years of marriage). I am currently $750 short on buying a trailer home for my family to live in. I have an area it can be placed and someone to move it. I am always the person to help someone in need when they need it now it's my turn. I need help. I don't get help from the state so section 8 is not an option. We have around 20 days to get the rest of the money and move. He was awarded the house. He is moving his new girlfriend and her kids into it. Thank you so much and GOD BLESS EVERYONE that reads my plea.

(In the pic the 6 in the middle are mine)