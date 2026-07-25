Single Mom trying to Finish School

Hello. My name is Teresa and I am a single mom of four (14,13,6,1). I didn’t think I would ever ask for help with anything, but here we are. I am trying to go back to school and finish my degree in Education eventually becoming a Special Education /Elementary Teacher. This is the career God has given me as my calling and I absolutely love it. I’ve been working with kids for 20 years and am currently a paraprofessional. However, a lot my co-workers have asked when I would get my own classroom, and my response is always not having the finances to do so. I do not qualify for financial aid unfortunately. All my expenses go to bills, and my kids. My youngest who has holes in his heart, gets sick a lot, so I ended up missing a lot of work this past school year unfortunately and no longer have extra money in a savings either. Of you are able to give anything, I would greatly appreciate it. In order to finish I need at least $12,000. Thank you and have a wonderful, safe, and blessed day.