Single mom trying to find help after fire

I have recently experienced a house fire that has turned my life upside down. After returning home from food shopping, I found fire trucks already at my house. Not only did I lose my home, but I also lost the groceries I had just bought because I couldn’t put them in the refrigerator. The fire has affected my living situation and left me facing many unexpected challenges.





The impact of the fire has been overwhelming. I am now dealing with the loss of personal belongings, damage to my home, and the uncertainty of what comes next. It’s hard to know where to start, but I am doing my best to stay hopeful and take things one day at a time. The funds raised will help with whatever I may need as I recover, whether it’s finding temporary housing, replacing essentials, or covering repairs and unexpected expenses.





I am grateful for any support during this difficult time. Thank you so much in advance! Any help is appreciated, and your kindness means more than words can express.