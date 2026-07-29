Single mom trying

After almost 6 yrs at my job they finally forced me out yesterday so I’m currently unemployed with 2 girls and no family except my mother. No help from anywhere or anyone, unfortunately lost all my family in the span of a few years very unexpectedly… I’m not looking for handouts as I work hard, yet every time I think I’m gonna get ahead it’s like 10 steps back!!! I’m currently behind in bills and need any help I can get to get thru and back to stable ground… I know times are tough everywhere and I’m thankful because I know there are plenty out there who are having it harder so I appreciate any and everything as it all helps! Thank you for your time and bless you all.