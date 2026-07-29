Single mom starting over

After an extreme case of identity theft, being financially and technologically crippled by intense cyber hacking and experiencing retaliation at the hands of officials I blew the whistle on, I am more focused than ever on my journey to follow God and begin the coast down from the very high mountain my daughter and I climbed alone. Prayers, encouragement, advice all welcome and just as valuable, (f not moreso) than monetary donations. Thank you for reading. 🙏 ❤️