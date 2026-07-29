If you needed another reminder that the federal justice system is broken, look no further than the case of Shana Gaviola. What started as a custody dispute has exploded into a full-blown scandal involving federal prosecutors, judicial misconduct, and a system that seems more interested in protecting its own than delivering justice.

Gaviola, a California resident, is accused of violating a protective order involving her then-minor son in 2021. Prosecutors claim she conspired with Julio Sandoval, a Missouri boarding school dean, to remove her son from California against court orders. But instead of handling the case fairly, the government went nuclear.

After a five-day jury trial, a federal jury found Shana guilty of violating a protective order by causing her then-16-year-old son to be transported across state lines, from California to Missouri, against his will, in violation of federal law. The conviction was based on 18 U.S.C. § 2262(a)(2), including aiding and abetting liability. She now faces sentencing on April 27, 2026, with potential penalties of up to five years in prison and substantial fines, according to the Department of Justice. These facts are not in dispute.

Just as important is what is not being claimed. There is no credible public reporting that the jury instructions themselves were legally defective. Available court records show that jurors were given standard federal instructions explaining the elements of the offense, including what constitutes a protection order, the requirement of interstate travel by force or coercion, and the definition of aiding and abetting. The verdict was not the product of rogue jurors or legally improper guidance. The problem lies elsewhere.

Like many defendants, Shana’s defense was significantly constrained by pretrial evidentiary rulings. Judges, acting as gatekeepers, determine what evidence jurors may consider and what must be excluded, often under the rationale that certain information is “highly prejudicial.” In this case, key evidence central to Shana’s defense was ruled inadmissible and never presented to the jury.

The jury did not reject that evidence.

They never saw it.



















