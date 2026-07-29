HELP family in urgent need of a reliable vehicle

I am a single mother of three beautiful girls, and my youngest is not even a year old yet. Right now, I am struggling without reliable transportation, and it has created an extremely stressful and difficult situation for my family.





There have been times when I’ve had to reschedule important doctor appointments for my children simply because I could not find a ride. The hardest part is not even knowing when I’ll be able to reschedule them due to the same transportation issues. As a mother, it is heartbreaking not being able to consistently provide something as basic and necessary as dependable transportation for my children.





Having a reliable vehicle would completely change our daily lives. It would allow me to safely get my children to medical appointments, school activities, grocery stores, and anywhere else they need to go without constantly depending on others for help.





Any support, donations, or even sharing this message would mean more to me and my girls than words can express. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness you can offer during this difficult time.





I continue to pray and trust that God will make a way for my family during this difficult time. I truly believe that with faith, kindness, and the support of caring people, brighter days are ahead for me and my daughters.



